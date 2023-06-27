Optas LLC Invests $390,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.45. The stock had a trading volume of 416,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,992. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.80.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

