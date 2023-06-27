Optas LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 301,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,989,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

ORCL stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. 867,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,634,984. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

