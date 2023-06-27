Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.40

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Orion Oyj Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $298.14 million for the quarter.

About Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Precedex for intensive care sedative, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

