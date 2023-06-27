Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $370,013,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 692.9% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,812,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.37. 152,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,546. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.