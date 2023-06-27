Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 2.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COWZ. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. 1,060,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

