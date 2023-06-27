Parity Group (LON:PTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Parity Group Trading Down 14.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 0.65.

About Parity Group

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

