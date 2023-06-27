Parkside Investments LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,397,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,412,594. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

