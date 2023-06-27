Parkside Investments LLC Has $6.80 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,584,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,943,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15. The company has a market cap of $173.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

