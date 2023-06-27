PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital makes up 8.8% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $11,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $84.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.