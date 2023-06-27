PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America cut their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,079,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,080,922. The firm has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

