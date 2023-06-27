Pearson (LON:PSON) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,230 ($15.64) target price on the stock.

PSON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.49) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.91).

PSON stock opened at GBX 816.60 ($10.38) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 825.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 870.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.90. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 734 ($9.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,474.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,718.68). In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £2,138.24 ($2,718.68). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 65,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.69), for a total value of £496,976.40 ($631,883.53). 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

