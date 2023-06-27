Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573 over the last 90 days. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 530.9% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after buying an additional 1,049,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $14,673,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -2.68%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Rating

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.