Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.84

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 163486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pentair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Pentair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 14,182,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,945,000 after buying an additional 365,840 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after buying an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

