Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $83.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

