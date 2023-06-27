Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
Permianville Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $4.33. The company has a market cap of $83.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It acquires and holds net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.
