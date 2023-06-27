Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.26) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock’s previous close.

PSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.80) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,230 ($15.64) to GBX 1,300 ($16.53) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.13) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,396 ($17.75) to GBX 1,192 ($15.16) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,463.22 ($18.60).

Shares of PSN stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,045 ($13.29). 995,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,083. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.14, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,254.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,295.58. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,031.50 ($13.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,923 ($24.45).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.

