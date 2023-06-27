Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Mizuho

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.73.

PNW opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

