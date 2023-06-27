Planning Center Inc. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average of $205.44. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

