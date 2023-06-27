PlayDapp (PLA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.76 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $88.12 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp was first traded on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,128,667 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

