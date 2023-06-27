PotCoin Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $140,922.09 and approximately $54.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00286228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00016978 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003250 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,667 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

