PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. PotlatchDeltic has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $52.10.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.