PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.11

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.88, with a volume of 62457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.78.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $129,467,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,341 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after acquiring an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.