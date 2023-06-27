Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 760 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,253 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 127,708 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.86 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

