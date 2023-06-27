Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $297,423.25 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $297,423.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,104,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,208. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.