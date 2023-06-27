Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Director Sells $297,423.25 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $297,423.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,625,440 shares in the company, valued at $138,104,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Privia Health Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PRVA traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,208. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
