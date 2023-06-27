ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. 302,520 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

