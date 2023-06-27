Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 87.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 1,157,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89.

Insider Activity

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 28.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $76,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

