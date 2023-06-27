Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.44

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.44 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 1135583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.03 ($0.08).

Proteome Sciences Stock Up 24.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.30. The stock has a market cap of £22.14 million, a PE ratio of 418.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Insider Activity at Proteome Sciences

In other news, insider Martin Diggle acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £400,000 ($508,582.33). Company insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Proteome Sciences

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company offers SysQuant provides comprehensive analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; TMT MS2 for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; and TMT MS3, a method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other complex samples where quantitative accuracy is the important factor.

