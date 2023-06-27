QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1026 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 779 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $5.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $41.44.

Institutional Trading of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 11.30% of QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (QRFT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large-cap US equities chosen with the aid of artificial intelligence. QRFT was launched on May 21, 2019 and is managed by QRAFT.

