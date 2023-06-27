QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Plans $0.02 Dividend

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMOM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808. QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

About QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF

