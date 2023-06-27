QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:AIDB)

QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income (NYSEARCA:AIDB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0252 per share on Friday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.
QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AIDB traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,508. QRAFT AI-Pilot U.S. Large Cap Dynamic Beta and Income has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $27.49.
