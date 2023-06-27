Quantum (QUA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.85

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.20 and $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,622.74 or 0.99981330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.