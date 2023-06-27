Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $560.27 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.27 and $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019252 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,617.95 or 0.99958043 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

