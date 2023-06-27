Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $244.15 million and $7.03 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,687,606,720 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

