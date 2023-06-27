Raymond James Lowers Welltower (NYSE:WELL) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $82.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WELL. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.20.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after buying an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 426.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after buying an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after buying an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

