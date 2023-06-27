Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 379,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

