RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,317 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,621 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 257,921 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,906,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,947,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $749,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.64. The stock had a trading volume of 901,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,962,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.01. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

