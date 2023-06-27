RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

