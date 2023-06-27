RBA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,307 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.81. 64,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

