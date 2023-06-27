RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,662 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 177,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.8 %

MDT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.29. 401,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,211. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

