ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $427.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00287608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017254 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

