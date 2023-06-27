Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Regency Affiliates Stock Up 5.1 %
OTCMKTS:RAFI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. Regency Affiliates has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.
Regency Affiliates Company Profile
