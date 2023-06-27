Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Regency Affiliates, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Regency Affiliates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Regency Affiliates Stock Up 5.1 %

OTCMKTS:RAFI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8. Regency Affiliates has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Regency Affiliates, Inc, through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.