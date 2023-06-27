Request Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $77.59 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0776 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $77.59 million and $395,309.91 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,572.49 or 0.99987506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07766484 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $617,364.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

