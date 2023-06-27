Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$74.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.00.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$62.81 and a 12 month high of C$102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$91.92.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 5.6014452 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 68.82%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

