REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

REV Group has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. REV Group has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $756.71 million, a PE ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.15. REV Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on REV Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on REV Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in REV Group by 1,593.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.