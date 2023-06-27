ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

ReWalk Robotics stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.47. ReWalk Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 333.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

