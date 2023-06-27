RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
