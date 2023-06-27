RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.85. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

About RiceBran Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

