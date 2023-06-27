Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 245 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.10. 269,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

