Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $161.76. 120,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,220. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

