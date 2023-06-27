Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes $1.28 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.9% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.60. 350,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,215. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $60.21 and a 12 month high of $115.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 82.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.2237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.01%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 60.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.