RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$279.50 million for the quarter.
