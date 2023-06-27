Robert W. Baird Increases GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target to $76.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GMS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of GMS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.14.

GMS opened at $67.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.85. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GMS will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 80,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,949.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,446,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,489,087 shares of company stock worth $99,866,285. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter worth about $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GMS by 3,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

